5 Metro Schools student visit Charlottesville, sing to help city heal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A group of Metro Nashville Public Schools students traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia, to share love and support with the scarred city.

A month after a violent white supremacist rally turned deadly, the city of Charlottesville is starting to heal.

Five Metro students recorded a video message to the people of Charlottesville.

The song, “We Need Each Other (Right Now),” was written by gospel artist Bebe Winans and produced by Cedric Caldwell, a Grammy Award winner and music teacher at Pearl-Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School.

“So I had (the song) just laying around. When the events of Charlottesville happened, I knew the song fit the moment,” said Caldwell.

So he recruited the five students from three Metro schools.

Yaubryon Chambers (Pearl-Cohn), Elijah Simmons (Pearl-Cohn), Trent McCrary (Overton High School), Jess Clements (Overton), and Tiyanna Gentry were then invited by Charlottesville High School to come and perform at the school.

The group garnered a standing ovation, a moment that meant a lot to Yaubryon Chambers.

“Just the fact that a song, or anything I did touched people that way, was really touching,” said Chambers. “It really made me feel emotional in that moment.”

The group of student musicians also performed on a street corner where a woman lost her life while counter-protesting last month.

Students from Charlottesville High School also participated in the performances.

Chad Prather, a University of Virginia grad and former teacher at Charlottesville H.S., is now a social studies teacher at Pearl-Cohn. He was actually there the night the protests broke out.

“Friday evening, the evening of all the torch-bearing, I was right there for it. I was walking back to my hotel; I had just gone for a walk through campus,” he told News 2.

Prather later traveled with the students to watch them perform in Virginia.

“It was the best experience I’ve had in teaching in 15 years,” said Prather.