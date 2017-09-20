2 Gives Back – Nashville chapter of American Red Cross

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every Wednesday News 2 delivers lunch to men and women that help make life a little easier, and better, for everyone.

This week, News 2’s Julie Edwards and Paul Huber from Nissan of Cool Springs delivered drinks and sandwiches to the folks at the American Red Cross.

News 2 partnered with the American Red Cross for Operation Helping Hand during August and September to raise money for hurricane victims in Texas, Florida, and Louisiana.

Altogether, more than $400,000 was raised during Operation Helping Hand.

Volunteers from middle Tennessee are still working in Texas, Florida, and Georgia after hurricanes Irma and Harvey devastated the southeast.

Joel Sullivan from the Nashville chapter of the American Red Cross helped prepare some of the homes in Miami before the hurricane moved through. He stayed in Florida for the duration of the hurricane and recently returned to Nashville after helping with clean up.

It is possible that some volunteers from Nashville will go to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria moves through.

The Red Cross said 91 cents of every dollar they receive for hurricane victims is spent to help people affected by these hurricanes.

Donations are used to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters.

This includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance as well as supporting the vehicles, warehouses, technology and people that make help possible.

The Red Cross will also be providing financial assistance to Texas households that were severely impacted by Harvey and need help taking care of emergency needs.