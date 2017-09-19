WATCH: After prosecution rests case, testimony continues in Bobo murder trial

News 2 will livestream the trial. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WKRN) – One day after the prosecution rested its case in the trial of Zach Adams, testimony will continue on Tuesday morning.

Adams is accused of kidnapping and murdering nursing student Holly Bobo who disappeared from her rural West Tennessee home in 2011.

The high-profile trial started last Monday in Savannah, Tennessee, about 100 miles southwest of Nashville, and is expected to last about three weeks.

After hours of testimony during the first week of the trial, the prosecution rested its case Monday afternoon.

The defense called Shayne Austin’s mother as their first witness to the stand Monday.

Her son was previously accused in the case before his death in 2015.

“I would not say it [haunted him] because he vehemently said he knew nothing about it and he knew nothing about that,” Rita Austin said. “That’s why we didn’t hire a lawyer until 2014. He says he’s innocent of all this and I believe him.”

The state also used inmates to show the jury that Adams bragged about what happened while he was behind bars.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape, and murder. He faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

He is one of three men charged in the case, alongside his brother Dylan Adams and Jason Autry, who took the stand last week, giving explosive new details and information in the high-profile case. It was also revealed he is Bobo’s third cousin as their grandmothers are siblings.

As many as 90 witnesses could be called to the stand. Bobo’s family and boyfriend at the time testified early last week.

