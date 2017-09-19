Vacant Green Hills home burns Tuesday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A house in Green Hills caught fire Tuesday morning forcing fire crews to attack the flames from outside the home.

Crews were dispatched to the home on Dorcas Court just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Initially firefighters went inside to battle the flames. When conditions became too dangerous for crews, firefighters were forced to vacate the building and fight the flames from outside.

At one point, flames were shooting through the roof and out windows.

The fire chief tells News 2 was under renovation and vacant.

Fire officials have not released a cause of the fire.