WATCH: Transformer explosion rocks Magneti Marelli plant in Pulaski

PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) – No one was injured when a transformer blew and caused a small explosion at the Magneti Marelli plant in Pulaski.

Fire Chief Don Collins told News 2 flames were visible when crews arrived just after 11:20 a.m.

Electric officials cut power off to the building and the fire was put out quickly.

No one was injured, and the building suffered minimal damaged. Workers were evacuated as a precaution.

The transformer, which is a ground unit, will have to be replaced.

Jessy Ricketts, who works across the street at Edelmann USA Inc. sent News 2 video of the explosion from their security cameras. Watch the raw footage above.

The Magneti Marelli plant suffered major damage when it caught fire in Nov. 2016.