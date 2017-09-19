Some worry $6 billion Nashville transit plan won’t benefit their communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Members of a group called PATHE are concerned the communities they live and work in might not benefit from Nashville’s proposed transit plan.

On Tuesday, the group gathered to express their concerns around 9:30 a.m. outside the Inglewood library and began a march to City Hall.

The group told News 2 they are concerned about the gentrification of their communities. They also want clarification on how the proposed transit lines will affect their lives.

PREVIOUS: Mayor Barry says work on light rail has begun, says to ’embrace the future’

Tamika Jones is with the local bus driver’s union and chose to march with the group.

“Our biggest concern is making sure we keep the bus lines flowing. We have noticed in other cities, when they have installed rail lines, that it cuts out the bus routes,” said Jones.

The nMotion transit plan outlines a proposed $6 billion transit system for Middle Tennessee over the next 25 years.

PATHE says before any funding for the nMotion transit plan is approved, they want city leaders to provide a detailed plan related to affordable housing, neighborhood bus transit, and living wage jobs.

“My concern with the nMotion plan is that it doesn’t spell out the way it is going to benefit the whole community as it stands right now. We are not against fixing the transit problems in Nashville, I agree that transit is a mess right now, we don’t want a $6 billion plan unless there are really explicit benefits for the whole community,” said Lauren Plummer, a concerned citizen.

News 2 reached out to the mayor’s office. Spokesman Sean Braisted sent the following response:

“Promoting equity and affordability are top priorities of Mayor Megan Barry, and improved public transit options are a vital component of addressing inequality and making Nashville more affordable. The transit plan Mayor Barry will present to the public in October will include light rail along our pikes and corridors which will offer transit riders a faster, more efficient way of getting around town, while also improving and expanding bus options with more frequency, longer hours, and more cross-town connections.”