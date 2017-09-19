Silver Alert issued for missing LaVergne woman

LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – LaVergne police are searching for a 75 year old woman who may have dementia.

Esther McDaniels is 5’2” and 110 pounds, wearing blue pants and white tennis shoes.

She was last seen driving a 2002 gold Honda with Tennessee plate 704-LFP. Her car has damage to the left rear bumper.

Police say McDaniels left her home in LaVergne around 11a.m. Tuesday morning. She took her purse, along with $20 and a cell phone that has been turned off.

LaVergne police hope someone knows where she is and will call them at 615-693-7744.