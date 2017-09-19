Roof collapses at Brentwood preschool; 96 children and staff evacuated

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Brentwood pre-school has been evacuated because of serious storm damage.

Brentwood fire crews are at The Academy at Powell Place near Maryland Way and Granny White Pike.

The fire department reports heavy rain caused a partial roof collapse on the north wing of the preschool.

Staffers heard cracking sounds and quickly evacuated 96 children and employees before the roof collapsed. No one has been injured and everyone moved into a nearby office building.

fire crews are working to remove 2 to 4 inches of water from the building.

