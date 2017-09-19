Predators to begin preseason Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators will begin the preseason at Bridgestone Tuesday when they host two games against the Florida Panthers.

The first two games of the team’s six-game preseason schedule are set for Tuesday.

Game one is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The second game will begin at 7 p.m.

Friday the Predators will travel to Tampa Bay to play the Lightning in their third preseason game.

The Predators regular season begins October 5th in Boston.

The first regular season game at Bridgestone Arena is scheduled for Tuesday, October 10th.