Petition started to keep new liquor store out of Murfreesboro neighborhood

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Folks in a Murfreesboro neighborhood started a petition in the hopes of keeping a liquor store from coming to their neighborhood.

The proposed store is in walking distant from two elementary schools. If approved, it will sit next to the St. Andrews market, virtually on an island surrounded subdivisions.

Leanne Ettering used to have a view of a wooded lot when she and her husband purchased their home 12 years ago.

“We thought this was going to be our forever home, and then got a gas station, now getting a liquor store,” Ettering told News 2.

Neighbors fought against the St. Andrews Market coming to the neighborhood and lost; and now they are battling to keep the liquor store from coming to the new strip mall right next to it.

“Just don’t want to raise kids across the street from that,” Ettering said.

The mother said her family-friendly neighborhood is slowly changing, so she’s selling her home and getting out of Dodge.

“Soon as we heard the liquor store was coming, we were done. That was the final straw for us,” she said.

Neighbor Travis Voorhies didn’t think the proposed liquor store was a big deal at first until his wife pointed out it will be located 0.07 miles from Scales Elementary School and a half a mile from Cason Lane Academy.

“People want alcohol; they have access to begin with,” Voorhies said. “I don’t think we need to sit one directly smack into the middle of a school zone area. The sentiments were this was a family-oriented community.”

But not everyone is opposed to the liquor store coming to the neighborhood. News 2 spoke with one man, who didn’t want to be identified, who told us it will be quite convenient being able to buy liquor and wine close to home.

The owner of the market is building the multi-unit facility next door and will lease out the stores. News 2 spoke with a representative of the engineering firm who said this will not be a giant stand-alone liquor store; it will be community-sized.

That’s not good enough for Ettering.

“It’s just going to get worse from here on out,” she told News 2. “It was a quiet

The planner representing the engineering company and the owner of the proposed liquor store held a community meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. A lot of neighbors said that was a bad time since most work in Nashville and were stuck in traffic.

About 30 people showed up, and News 2 was told only one of them was in favor of the liquor store.

This is not a done deal. It will have to go before the planning commission and then a public hearing would have to be held.

If the planning commission approves it, it would still need a majority vote by the Murfreesboro City Council.