Metro police urge park-goers to report break-ins, burglaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Windows were smashed and items stolen out of about a half dozen cars at Percy Warner Park over the weekend, according to someone who runs there.

The man told News 2 the cars were hit sometime around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot near the Deep Well entrance.

However, police said the break-ins were never reported, and that’s a problem. Authorities say even if it seems minor, report all criminal activity.

Captain Chris Taylor with Metro police said they had one report of a car break in on Sunday at Percy Warner.

As one of the state’s largest, the Warner Parks draws close to one million people a year to the more than 3,000 acres of forest and fields, but it also draws criminals.

“Percy Warner is one of the larger parks. We know it’s also one more prone to having vehicle break-ins, so it gets patrolled more often, and we also take out mounted patrols out there. People will be out there on bicycles and also ATV at times” Captain Taylor explained.

He says thieves target valuables left behind in cars.

“They’ll just shatter a window, reach in take whatever they can quickly and then leave,” the captain said.

His best advice is to come to the park prepared.

“When you pull in somewhere, already have what you are going to have with you. When you stop and put it in your trunk and you’re trying to hide it, people see that and more importantly when they look in the back of a car and there’s two blankets stuffed in the back seat it’s a pretty good idea its covering up purses,” said Taylor.

He says most importantly if a break-in does happen be sure and report it to police.

“If we don’t know about it, we can’t go and respond to it, and more importantly, we can’t plan, do large scale enforcement, things like that, and so it’s really important that any time someone’s a victim of a vehicle break in or any type of crime that they report it to the police department,” Captain Taylor told News 2.

He added that they do add extra patrol in the parks when a rash of break-ins are reported. He says they have also had a few recent arrests of suspects breaking into cars in the West Nashville parks.

Often the suspects use the stolen credit card and police are able to track them that way.

Vehicle burglaries in Metro parks were up nearly double last year compared to 2015 with more than 100, according to Metro police crime analysis unit.