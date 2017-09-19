Man shot while being taken into federal custody in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot in Columbia while being taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday.

The police department confirms the victim, whose identity wasn’t known, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Details on the shooting weren’t immediately released. It’s not yet known if the man shot himself or if he was shot by authorities.

Columbia police say their department was not involved but assisted at the scene after the incident.

