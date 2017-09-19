Man convicted of murder for deadly 2014 home invasion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A jury convicted a man of six felony counts, including first degree premeditated murder, for a deadly 2014 home invasion in Antioch.

Jurors found 28-year-old Javon Spivey guilty of shooting and killing Charles Peterson IV in August 2014.

A release from Metro Police states that Spivey broke in the house Peterson shared with his mother.

He shot Peterson and his mother when she ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

Spivey was also convicted of robbing a man at an ATM one hour after running from Peterson’s home.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 1.