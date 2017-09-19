Homeless couple charged in thefts from DeKalb County church, homes

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homeless couple accused of stealing from homes, outbuildings, a barn and a church over the last several months has been arrested in DeKalb County.

The incidents happened in the Alexandria, Liberty, and Dowelltown areas with a majority occurring in the months of August and September.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Joshua Brown and 24-year-old Ashley Tittle are charged with 10 counts of burglary, three counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of vandalism, and 13 counts of theft.

Brown also faces a charge of evading arrest.

The sheriff said Brown and Tittle were found living under a tent in an old outbuilding on Wilson Hollow Road at Liberty and they had targeted 11 victims in their crime spree, including one person who was victimized three times.

The earliest charge stems from an incident on March 15 when investigators said the two suspects allegedly took $1,000 in change from a residence.

The most recent theft was on September 11 when the couple is accused of entering a home and stealing a laptop computer, cigarettes and a $710 pellet gun, as well as causing $100 in damage to the home’s back door.

Other items taken during the various crimes include several guns, ammo, electronics, medication and a $1,330 guitar.

Detectives said they have recovered some of the stolen property.

Brown is being held on a $126,000 bond while Tittle’s bond is set at $122,500.

Both suspects are expected in a DeKalb County courtroom on September 28.