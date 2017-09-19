Home purchase contest to begin Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An organization focused on affordable housing options will announce a drawing Tuesday for the chance to buy a new home at an attainable price.

Affordable Housing Resources, Inc. built two new homes for the drawing.

One home is expected to be in East Nashville and the other is in North Nashville. The exact addresses have yet to be revealed.

The group will draw two winners who will get the opportunity to buy one of the homes.

Contest entrants must qualify for a $150,000 loan.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. in East Nashville.