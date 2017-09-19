Employers to offer more than 700 positions at job fair Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than two dozen employers will participate in a job fair Tuesday at the Nashville Goodwill Career Solutions center.

Employers are looking to fill more than 700 positions at the fair.

A variety of jobs will be available with pay rates reaching as high as $18 per hour.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the facility near 10th Avenue North and Herman Street.

Job-seekers are encouraged to bring a resume, photo ID and social security card or birth certificate.

Goodwill hosts similar job fairs on the third Tuesday of each month.