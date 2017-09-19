East Precinct sees triple number of homicides compared to last year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department’s East Precinct has had nearly triple the number of homicides so far in 2017 compared to the same time period in 2016.

According to the department’s publicly available data, 17 people have been killed in the East Precinct through Sept. 9 of this year, compared to 6 last year.

The most recent homicide in this part of town was the murder of 17-year-old Kennda Watkins last Thursday night on Joseph Avenue.

Shootings resulting in injury or death are up about 77 percent so far in 2017. There have been 55 of these types of shootings, compared to 31 in the same time period last year.

Property damage from shootings are up 50 percent year to date.

One positive crime trend in the East Precinct is that residential burglaries are down about 10 percent so far this year.

