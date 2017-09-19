Death investigation launched after injured woman found along Macon County road

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman found injured on the side of a road in Red Boiling Springs over the weekend has died from her injuries.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 26-year-old Martha Phillips was discovered Saturday evening on Bennett Hill Road.

She was flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where she died Monday from her injuries.

Interim Chief of Police Kevin Woodward told News 2 that Phillips was found in a ditch, but referred all other questions to the TBI.

A TBI spokesperson said “the investigation remains active and ongoing.