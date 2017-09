NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people got into some type of altercation when one stabbed the other at a Nashville park on Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. at Centennial Park off West End Avenue.

Metro police said the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. An update on the victim’s condition weren’t released.

It’s not yet known if the other person involved was arrested. Details weren’t released. The investigation is ongoing.