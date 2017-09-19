3 masked men break in Gallatin store, steal high-powered guns

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are on the lookout for three gun store bandits who got away with more than a dozen high-powered weapons.

Surveillance footage shows a black SUV pulling up to the Sumner Gun and Supply on West Main Street around 2:30 a.m.

Various cameras show the suspects driving back and forth casing the gun shop.

Eventually the suspects, armed with a hammer, went to the front door and began whacking the glass and kicking the door.

A few minutes later, the suspects squeezed through the sharp, tiny opening.

“The way they made entry was interesting,” investigator Emily Stockdale said. “They appear to be slender.”

Once inside, one of the men leapt over the counter and stole an AR -15 assault style rife, while the other two broke out display cases and stole 17 handguns.

Police said the men were in and out of the store within two minutes, leaving the same way they entered the store – by squeezing through a tiny hole in the front door.

“[It’s] very concerning to have individuals take weapons that don’t belong to them that could lead to other criminal activity,” said Stockdale.

Within minutes, Gallatin police are on the scene and are unsure if the suspects are still inside.

“That’s not big enough for a person to go through,” officers are heard saying about the hole.

The men were all wearing masks and gloves at the time. They were last seen driving a dark-colored SUV.

Gallatin police are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call Gallatin police at 615-452-1313.