NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after U.S. Bank inside a Kroger store was robbed Monday morning.

Police said the man entered the bank branch inside the Kroger located at 200 Gallatin Pike South around 10 a.m. and gave a demand note to a teller.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts or identity is urged to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.