Tennessee guardsman springs into action after Irma slams St. Martin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When Hurricane Irma thrashed the Caribbean island of St. Martin, a member of the Tennessee National Guard and his wife were vacationing there for his 50th birthday.

It quickly turned from relaxation to a call to action.

Colonel Scott Fouch is a physician’s assistant with over 22 years of experience, including eight years of active duty in the Air Force.

“After the hurricane hit, they went out and did some reconnaissance to see how bad the damage was. They asked for medical personnel, anyone to step forward,” Col. Fouch told News 2.

“Of course, I stepped forward, and part of my military training, it was just what I do. And we went forward and volunteered, and the doctor took us back and showed us what medical supplies that she was able to scrounge up and bring in, and we took that and made a clinic out of it,” he explained.

Fouch said there was someone with a few lacerations after a concrete slab fell on top of him.

“And he was actually the first patient I saw, and I actually had to go to another hotel to see him. And at that time, we were still having some pretty good winds. I had to hold onto safety ropes to get there,” Fouch said.

His wife told News 2 they couldn’t have been stuck with better people.

“There were engineers, mechanics… there were construction workers. People with all sorts of specialties that were able to get the resort back together somewhat,” said Michelle Fouch.

