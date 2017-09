NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews responded to a roof collapse at a Nashville church building that is no longer in use Monday afternoon.

It happened at the Abyssina Missionary Baptist Church located on 12th Avenue around noon.

Officials told News 2 the building has not been used for six to eight months.

The fire chief said he has spoken to the pastor and that the building was not insured.

The church is unsure of the future use of the structure.

No injuries were reported.