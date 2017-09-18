Portland wants to restrict where drag shows can operate

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – There was protests outside the city hall in Portland over a proposed ordinance that would essentially ban drag queen shows.

City officials are voting on the ordinance Monday night. The board of alderman has already voted it forward once, and Monday’s vote is the final one.

Portland wants to restrict where drag shows could operate. It would put them under the city’s “adult cabaret” category, meaning shows couldn’t happen within certain distances of schools, residential districts, churches, libraries, or daycares.

Elite Productions organized Monday’s rally outside the courthouse, saying its last two drag shows in Portland sold out and the ordinance would put them out of business.

On Monday, an attorney for the Tennessee Equality Project, a gay rights group, sent a notice of intent to file a lawsuit, saying the ordinance violates their First Amendment rights.

The final vote takes place in a public meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m.