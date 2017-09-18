Police investigate smash-and-grab burglary at Hermitage shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a smash-and-grab burglary at a Hermitage business early Monday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Best Stop Discount Tobacco and Beer on Lebanon Pike.

Metro police said someone broke the front glass out, went inside the store and took Newport cigarettes.

It is unknown how many carton or if anything else was taken.

No suspect description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.