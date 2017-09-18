NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More Tennesseans are dying from drug overdose than ever before, according to new statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.

The most recent data on overdose deaths in Tennessee shows a 12 percent increase from 2015 to 2016.

In 2016, 1,631 Tennesseans died of drug overdose, compared to 1,451 deaths in 2015.

State health officials said Fentanyl is the primary cause of the spike in deaths.

