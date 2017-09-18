Memorial service held for mom, 2 children killed in Clarksville

DOVER, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friends and family gathered Monday in Dover, Tennessee, at the Pleasant Hill Freewill Baptist Church for a visitation and memorial service for Keara Hazel and her two young children, 9-month-old Jaylynn and 3-year-old Kayden.

Police found the family shot to death inside their Clarksville home last Thursday. They say Keara Hazel’s husband, Jordan Hazel, admitted to killing his family.

People in the close community of Dover told News 2 they are devastated. They say her parents attended church Sunday, and their church community is surrounding them with love and support as they cope with the tragedy.

Danny Peppers attends church with family. He told News 2 about Sunday’s emotional service.

“They actually came up to the alter, Tim and Karen, and we prayed with them and laid hands on them. I actually talked to Keara’s mom and I just hugged her and I said I am so glad to see you here and she said there is no where else I can be,” said Peppers.

Police told News 2 they haven’t determined a motive. People in the community say they want answers.

“It is just terrible. I have a 3-year-old, so if something happened to my daughter… It makes me want to cry. I’m tearing up right now, but it is horrible to have someone snap like that, someone so young and the children,” said Katherine Bahr who lives in Dover.