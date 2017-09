MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Murfreesboro Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person they say robbed a bank earlier Monday.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. at the First Bank on New Salem Highway.

Police said the suspect fled in possibly a silver Nissan 350Z or a Porsche.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or identity is urged to call Murfreesboro police at 615-893-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.