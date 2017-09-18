Kids toy in black box prompts bomb scare at Clarksville post office

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – What turned out to be a children’s toy in a bucket prompted a bomb squad investigation in Clarksville Monday night.

According to a press release, police were called to the post office on Fort Campbell Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m. when a black package was found with a symbol resembling a missile on it.

Nearby homes, part of an apartment complex, and a Burger King were all evacuated as a precaution.

Police said the bomb squad with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office suited up and approached the package with a portable x-ray machine. No wires or anything thought to be dangerous was seen.

After an inspection, the package was determined to be a kids toy in a bucket in a black box with a missile image painted on the outside. There was no address on the box.

At 9:40 p.m. Clarksville police said traffic is returning to normal and all residents are returning to their homes.