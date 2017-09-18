Gov. Ducey says he supports latest health care repeal law

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says he supports the latest Republican effort to repeal former President Barack Obama’s health law and is urging Congress to act under rules allowing a bare majority to replace the law.

Ducey issued a statement Monday saying the proposal known as Graham-Cassidy “is the best path forward to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

The proposal would end the Medicaid expansion part of Obama’s law that has added about 400,000 Arizonans to the state’s health insurance program for the poor. It would replace that and tax subsidies that help lower-income people buy private insurance with block grants to states.

Sen. Jeff Flake on Monday also backed the proposal, and Sen. John McCain told MSNBC he may vote for it “reluctantly” if it has Ducey’s backing.