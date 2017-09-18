Georgia Tech police shoot president of student group

ATLANTA (AP) – The lawyer for the family of a student killed by Georgia Tech police says the officer who fired the fatal shot overreacted.

Campus police killed 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who they say was advancing on officers with a knife. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Schultz refused to put down the knife and kept moving toward officers early Sunday outside a dormitory.

Attorney Chris Stewart told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he thinks Schultz was having a mental breakdown and didn’t know what to do.

Stewart and the student’s family plan a news conference Monday morning.

WSB-TV reported the item involved, still on the ground when its news crew arrived, appeared to be a “metal, flip-open, multi-tool knife.”

Schultz was president of Pride Alliance at Georgia Tech.

Authorities haven’t identified the officer who shot him.