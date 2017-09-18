Ex-inmate reaches settlement after tasing incident at Cheatham County jail

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A lawsuit against the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office has been dismissed after an ex-inmate has reached a settlement.

The lawsuit alleged that three deputies used excessive force in repeatedly tasing Jordan Norris while he was secured in a restraint chair. The incident was all captured on video by the department and was previously referred to in the now- dismissed lawsuit as “sadistic, malicious and unreasonable.”

The terms of the settlement are confidential.

“This experience has been incredibly difficult for Jordan, and he is pleased to have the lawsuit resolved so he can begin to move on with his life,” said attorney Ben Raybin. “Jordan is grateful for the outpouring of support he has received from people all over the world who have expressed their shock and concern.”

According to a release, the settlement only involves the civil lawsuit and has no bearing on the criminal charges brought against Deputy Mark Bryant.

Norris’ lawyer said he will continue to “fully cooperate” with law enforcement.

“Federal law provides a civil remedy to compensate citizens whose rights have been violated, which also serves to hold law enforcement accountable. It is troubling that nothing was done in the eight months before this case was reported in the media, but Jordan is satisfied that his lawsuit prompted action to be taken against Deputy Bryant. Most importantly, the sheriff has stated that steps are being taken within the jail to help ensure this never happens again,” Raybin said.

His attorney said Norris “continues to struggle from these events” and is asking for privacy.