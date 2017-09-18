DeMarco Murray day-to-day with injured hamstring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans head coach Mike Mulakey says running back DeMarco Murray and wide receiver Corey Davis are both day-to-day with hamstring injuries.

Both players struggled with hamstring injuries in training camp and aggravated them Sunday in the Titans 37-16 rout of the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

Murray pulled himself from the game after nine carries for 25 yards when he told coaches his hamstring was bothering him.

Davis also left the game in the second half, but did return for a few snaps in the fourth quarter.

Davis finished his second NFL game with just one catch for four yards.

Safety Johnathan Cyprien missed the game with a hamstring injury and has already been ruled out for the Titans game with Seattle Sunday at Nissan Stadium.