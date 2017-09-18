SUV crashes off side of Briley Parkway; Driver extricated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman had to be cut from her SUV on Monday after she reportedly crashed off the side of Briley Parkway.

The right southbound lane was closed after the 1:45 p.m. crash near County Hospital Road.

Fire officials at the scene told News 2 the driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. She was last listed as stable, but the extent of her injuries wasn’t immediately known.

There was a car seat for a small child in the car, but District Fire Chief says there was no baby involved.

Crews believe the road will reopen around 3:30 p.m. Click here to check the traffic map.

Northbound traffic was affected with no delays.