Couple jailed in Dickson County after 5 kilos of cocaine found in SUV’s hidden compartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Members of the 23rd Judicial Task Force intercepted five kilos of cocaine in a hidden compartment inside a Range Rover.

It started Friday morning on Interstate 40 when drug agents pulled over the SUV with a Texas license plate.

Linda and Jose Soto were in the vehicle and told authorities they were driving to Lexington, Kentucky, to visit a sick family member.

Dash cam video reveals the officer asking Mr. Soto if he and his family were impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

“Yeah, it tore up my privacy fence,” he is heard replying.

It wasn’t long before the officer asked the Sotos if there were any secret compartments in the vehicle.

“No, sir,” Jose Soto responded.

A short time later, dash cam shows a trained K-9 alerting on drugs near the passenger side of the SUV.

The parents of six were then taken into custody.

Drug agents later discovered a pen that contained a magnet inside the vehicle. When it interfaces with another magnet hidden in the dashboard it completes a circuit that pops a secret compartment in the back of the Range Rover.

Inside that compartment, drug agents reportedly find five kilos of cocaine. The agents said on the street, if it were sold by the gram, the drugs would be worth $600,000.

The Sotos remain jailed in Dickson County under $200,000 bonds.

News 2 has learned the couple is most likely drug mules moving cocaine for the Mexican cartel.

The Tennessee legislature has talked about secret drug compartments before and currently there is no law on the books.

State Representative Michael Curcio said he may seek legislation to change that.

Curcio, who represents Hickman and parts of Dickson and Maury counties, spent time Monday watching drug agents work. He said secret compartments are not a problem, but hidden compartments being used to smuggle contraband are.

“The idea would not be to make a compartment illegal at all,” he said. “It’s that if we have a compartment that has drugs or other instruments of crime or evidence it was there, then at that point you have broken the law.”