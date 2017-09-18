Butch Jones answers tough questions about Tennessee’s loss to Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty to correct in the aftermath of a loss to the Gators.

The Volunteers’ lost 26-20 in the last few seconds of Saturday’s game. The loss left many fans bitter and disappointed in Butch Jones and his coaching staff.

Jones has been under a lot of pressure to turn the team around from the Derek Dooley years.

While he’s done a great job at recruiting, some fans have questioned his play-calling. Others have said the team has lost many veteran players and is still finding its footing.

However, during his news conference Monday afternoon, the head coach gave little comfort to Tennessee fans.

While Jones says he is “extremely optimistic” about the rest of the season, he also announced senior safety Todd Kelly Jr., who was one of the few shining stars of Saturday’s game, is out for the season with a knee injury. Linebacker Cortez

McDowell is also out for the season with a wrist injury similar to the one that benched wide-receiver Jauan Jennings.

“We’re angry, we’re pissed…but no one is going to feel sorry for us,” said Butch Jones. He said they will have to move some players around to help with depth and said players will have to “step up.”

The head coach said all of the players were in the building Sunday, which was good to see. He says he expects to see wide receiver Tyler Byrd more involved in the game play moving forward.

“Make no mistake, the expectation is to win and to win every single week,” said Jones. “We will not and cannot ignore the details.”