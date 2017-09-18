Bomb squad called to investigate suspicious package in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville responded to reports of a suspicious package Monday night.

According to a press release, authorities were called to the post office on Fort Campbell Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m.

Clarksville police say the package was black and had a symbol resembling a missile on it.

There were multiple residences, part of an apartment complex, and a Burger King evacuated.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called and are currently on the scene.

