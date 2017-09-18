2 injured after pursuit ends in Mt. Juliet crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck they were traveling in crashed into a utility pole during a police pursuit early Monday morning.

The pursuit ended on Underwood Road off Stewart’s Ferry Pike near Interstate 840 around 4:30 a.m.

Mt. Juliet police reported the truck sped away after an officer tried to stop them for a traffic violation on South Mt. Juliet Road

A man and woman were inside the truck at the time of the crash. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The woman driving was wanted for a parole violation, according to police.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the crash investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.