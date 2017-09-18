18-year-old arrested in deadly accidental Talbot’s Corner shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old was indicted by a grand jury in an accidental shooting that left another teenager dead last August.

Metro police said Kenneth Brown was arrested Monday afternoon and booked on charges of reckless homicide.

According to a press release, Malik Khayyam, 19, was playing with a pistol inside a home on Donald Street when Brown reportedly took the gun from him and pulled the trigger.

Khayyam was hit in the neck and died. Detectives do not believe that Brown intended to shoot his friend.

The 18-year-old is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

