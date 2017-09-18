1 charged, 1 sought in Neelys Bend Road home invasion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One suspect has been arrested in connection with a violent weekend home invasion along Neelys Bend Road.

Jeffrey McNew is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

According to an arrest report, McNew and a female suspect entered the home through a kitchen window around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The two suspects are accused of going into a bedroom of two adults, showing handguns, and demanding money and valuables. The suspects then went into another bedroom and showed the weapons to a 14-year-old and his friend, telling them to join the adults.

Police said the suspects forced one of the adults to drive them to a bank ATM and withdraw $400 in cash.

After arriving back at the home, the suspects reportedly took the keys to a car of one of the residents and drove off.

Aside from the cash, the thieves also got away with jewelry and other valuables.

The name of the female suspect has not been released.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.