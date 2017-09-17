What can we expect moving forward in the Holly Bobo trial?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a case that has been filled with twists and turns so far, but with the trial against Zach Adams picking back up Monday, what can we expect moving forward?

News 2 spoke with local attorney Worrick Robinson, who is not involved in the case, to find out.

It’s a trial that has seen testimony from experts, friends of Holly Bobo, and even a codefendant in Jason Autry, a man who says Adams is one of the men who helped kill Bobo, but is this true?

So far there is no concrete evidence pinning Adams to the crime, and without that, it will be tough for the state to find him guilty.

Now with one week down what can we expect moving forward from the defense?

We know that at some point they might have experts to go over cell phone records, but the real question is if Adams will take the stand.

“Generally the defense has to make a game time to decision on that,” said Attorney Worrick Robinson.

“I know in this case Zach Adams has a criminal record and fairly lengthy, if I remember correctly, and all that will come out, and the defense will not want to come out,” he went on to say.

“But I don’t think Zach Adams is being painted as an angel whatsoever. I think the defense is going to say, ‘Hey, this guy has made some mistakes. He has made some really bad decisions in his life, some criminal decisions, but he did not murder Holly Bobo,” Robinson explained.

Our crews will pick up coverage of the trial again starting Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.

