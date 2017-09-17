Vanderbilt stops #18 Kansas State, 14-7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It had been 6 years since the Vanderbilt Commodores started a season 3-0 but Saturday night that streak was over as the Dores outlasted #18 Kansas State 14-7.

The win over the wildcats snaps an 18 game losing streak to ranked teams outside of the SEC.

It was a low scoring affair as the Commodores scored only 2 touchdowns both involving quarterback Kyle Shurmer.

Shurmer connected with CJ Duncan on Vanderbilt’s second drive of the game and then ran in the winning touchdown late in the 4th quarter.

The Dores defense was a big part in the win forcing Kansas State into its first two turnovers of the season with interceptions from both LaDarius Wiley and Ryan White coming in the 4th quarter.

Off to their first 3-0 start since 2011 the Commodores welcome top ranked Alabama to Dudley Field next Saturday.