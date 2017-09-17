Tennessee Titans hammer Jaguars 37-16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Payback was sweet for the Tennessee Titans in a 37-16 rout of the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville.

The Jags ended the Titans playoff hopes with a week 16 upset last season that also ended Marcus Mariota’s season with a broken leg. But on Sunday, Mariota threw for 215 yards and a touchdown in the game.

Both offenses struggled in the first half, but a pair of Ryan Succop field goals (40,41 yards) gave the Titans a 6-3 lead at the break.

The second half was all Tennessee. The Titans defense completely took the game over in the third quarter when DaNorris Searcy picked off Blake Bortles to give the offense the ball on the Jaguars 39 yard line.

The Jags defense held the Titans to their third field goal of the game when Succop connected from 26 yards to make it 9-3.

After a three and out by the defense, the offense was right back on the field and this time did not waste the opportunity going 34 yards on only two plays.

Mariota hit Delanie Walker for 17 yards and then Jacksonville native Derrick Henry ran it from 17 yards out for a 16-3 lead and the rout was on. Henry finished with 14 carries for a career high 92 yards.

Delanie Walker added a one yard touchdown run to blow it open at 23-3 and from their Titans coasted. Mariota hit rookie Jonnu Smith for a 33 yard TD to make it 30-3.

Fullback Jalston Fowler added the Titans final TD of the day from three yards out.

The Titans evened their record at 1-1 and now move into a tie for first in the AFC South.