Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, September 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s the last weekend of the State Fair, until next year.

Titans Sunday at the fairgrounds so if you wear your favorite Titans gear you get $2 off of admission so $6 tickets instead of $8.

The fair opens at 12 p.m.

The Music City Food and Wine Festival is still going on at Bicentennial Mall.

Sunday is their Gospel Brunch – local and celebrity chefs will have brunch themed bites and drinks for you to try and they have an amazing gospel choir every year singing live.

It’s $85 but that includes all you can eat and drink.

It starts Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Sunday is one of the last Jazz on the Cumberland nights of the season.

It’s at Cumberland Park from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

It’s a great date night idea or something to bring the whole family to.

Don’t forget your lawn chairs and blankets for something comfy to sit on.