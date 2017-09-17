Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, September 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s the last weekend of the State Fair, until next year.
Titans Sunday at the fairgrounds so if you wear your favorite Titans gear you get $2 off of admission so $6 tickets instead of $8.
The fair opens at 12 p.m.
The Music City Food and Wine Festival is still going on at Bicentennial Mall.
Sunday is their Gospel Brunch – local and celebrity chefs will have brunch themed bites and drinks for you to try and they have an amazing gospel choir every year singing live.
It’s $85 but that includes all you can eat and drink.
It starts Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
Sunday is one of the last Jazz on the Cumberland nights of the season.
It’s at Cumberland Park from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
It’s a great date night idea or something to bring the whole family to.
Don’t forget your lawn chairs and blankets for something comfy to sit on.