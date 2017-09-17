Metro police: 2 arrested after driver rams into patrol car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested two men Sunday afternoon after they say one rammed into a patrol car with a stolen vehicle.

According to the police department, it all began just before 12 p.m. in an alleyway across from Garfield Street in the Cheatham Place public housing development.

Two officers reportedly spotted Dashawn Slone, 25, in a stolen Chevrolet Malibu.

As Slone was driving down the alley, police say an officer entered the alley in his marked patrol car. Slone is accused of accelerating rapidly and slamming into the police vehicle.

A press release states the officer was not injured, and the impact disabled the stolen Malibu.

Both Slone and his passenger, 18-year-old Malik Jones, were taken into custody.

Metro police said two loaded handguns, one reported stolen, were recovered from the Malibu.

Slone, of Carroll Street, and Jones, of 10th Avenue North, are both charged with aggravated assault against an officer, felony theft, theft, and criminal trespassing.

Additionally, Slone is charged with marijuana possession and felon in possession of a handgun. He has previous convictions for aggravated assault, domestic assault, aggravated burglary, drug possession, and theft.

Slone is being held in lieu of $87,500 bond. Jones is being held in lieu of $52,500 bond.