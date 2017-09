NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville was glowing Saturday night!

The Music City Hot Air Balloon Festival took place at Nissan Stadium.

Families enjoyed arts and crafts, a car show and live music.

And when the sun went down, the show ended with a spectacular hot air balloon glow.

The balloons stayed tethered to the ground to allow people to get up close and enjoy the awesome view.

The glow lasted for about an hour and it was quite a sight!