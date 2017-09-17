East Tennessee teen accused of killing dad’s dog, lighting house on fire

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 19-year-old was arrested in East Tennessee after he allegedly admitted to going to his father’s home, beating and killing his dog, damaging a television, and setting the living room on fire.

Skyler Griffin, of Oak Ridge, was charged with aggravated arson, aggravated cruelty to animals, and vandalism.

A spokesperson from the city of Oak Ridge said police responded to the house on Villanova Road around 5:40 p.m. Friday. Griffin’s father reportedly said he suspected his son was responsible.

Police said they found the 19-year-old at his home nearby and took him to headquarters for questioning. After reading his rights, Griffin allegedly admitted to the crime.

He was taken to the Anderson County jail where he is being held under a $86,000 bond.