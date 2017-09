NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The body of a man was found in a ditch along Old Hickory Boulevard in Bellevue early Saturday morning.

Metro police were on the scene near Papa Johns and InTown Suites where a passerby found the body around 6:40 a.m.

Police have not said who the deceased man is or how he died.

No other details were released.

Stay with News 2 and refresh your browser for updates as we get them.