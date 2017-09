NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The winner of $50,000 in the Saturday Powerball drawing has not claimed the prize.

Powerball officials say the winning ticket was sold in Overton County at a store in Livingston.

The September 16 Powerball drawing created 14,699 winning tickets in Tennessee. The $133.2 million jackpot was won by a player in Colorado.