Two dead in motorcycle-car crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people died Saturday in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Dover Rd. near Kelsey Drive.

According to Clarksville police, an elderly couple in a Ford Focus pulled out of a convenience store and crossed the road to make a left turn when they collided with a motorcycle.

The crash claimed two lives at the scene. Their names have not been released.

Police tell us the victims include a 20 year old from Clarksville who was on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, and a 76 year old woman who was driving the car.

A 78 year old man was injured and rushed to Tennova Healthcare Hospital.

Police say the couple in the car is from Florida.